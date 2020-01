FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fort Smith Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire in the city on Friday morning, the department announced on Facebook.

The department responded to a structure fire at 406 N. 17th Street in Fort Smith and upon arrival discovered a residential home with smoke billowing from the upper-story windows.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Friday, crews were still on scene working the fire.

