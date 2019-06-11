Fort Smith Fire Department hiring new firefighters

The Fort Smith Fire Department is searching for new recruits.

You don’t need previous experience to apply, but you must be between 18 and 35 years old, have your high school diploma or GED, valid drivers license and be able to perform strenuous duties.

“Fire fighting is just a fulfilling job, you know. The first 15 years didn’t even feel like a job. It’s a great place to be,” said Boyd Waters, assistant chief of the Fort Smith Fire Department.

In addition to the interview, there will be a handwritten test and an agility test.

The starting pay is around $33,000 with benefits and retirement.