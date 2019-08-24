FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Police in Fort Smith advise that the following two neighborhoods are closed to traffic due to flooding in the city:

About N. 4th St. to about N. 8th St.

About N. “L” St. to about Division St.

Flooding has forced some residents to evacuate. According to the National Weather Service, 15 homes have flooded in Fort Smith, along with an additional 15 in Lavaca.

Flooding has also been reported at a dormitory on the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith campus.

Many local creeks and ditches are reported to be close to overflowing with water, and police say children should not be allowed to play in or near these waters.

Authorities continue to advise residents to play it safe: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.