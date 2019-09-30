Fort Smith Forward formed to build on ‘recent momentum and positive developments’

FORT SMITH, Ark. (Talk Business) — A group of community-minded citizens has started a new action group in Fort Smith – Fort Smith Forward. The group was formed as a “dynamic and diverse group united in its desire to be a catalyst for permanent and positive change in Fort Smith,” noted the group’s media statement.

The group of 29 will meet monthly to discuss the big picture items facing Fort Smith to “help unlock next level opportunities,” said Jared Rego, founder and chairman of the board. The group will have their first meeting in October.

Rego is the senior development officer for the Mercy Health Foundation. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Community Services Clearinghouse, Arkansas Family Alliance and CASA of Sebastian County.

The group, a think tank according to Rego, will work toward new and innovative approaches to big issues while working to increase public dialogue and participation. Rego noted that a group working for the betterment of Fort Smith would need to be representative of the city as a whole including the different cultures, ages, ethnicities, geography and vocations.

“We feel we are among the most diverse permanent groups in the community,” Rego said.

