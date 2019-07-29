Fort Smith gets new athletics and student activities director

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Representatives on The Fort Smith Schools Board have approved a new athletics and student activities director for Fort Smith Public Schools.

Michael Beaumont is the new athletics director.

He previously worked as the director of operations for the women’s basketball team at the University of Tennessee, as well on the athletics staff for the University of Arkansas, University of Central Arkansas and University of Mississippi.

Michael Beaumont

While at the University of Arkansas, Beaumont was part of the team in 2006 that won an SEC West Championship, and participated in bowl games during 2006 and 2007.

NFL athletes including Darren McFadden, Felix Jones and Peyton Hillis have been coached by Beaumont.

Beaumont was also an athletic director, coach and teacher at Lincoln Public Schools. He led his team to the 1-AAA conference championship in 2004 and was awarded the ‘2004 Conference Coach of the Year’.

He said he’s excited to join Fort Smith schools.

“I am very excited to be part of the Fort Smith Schools program, which is so rich in history, pride, and tradition,” Beaumont said. “I know the district has excellent teachers, leaders, and coaches. I feel truly humbled and blessed to join the Fort Smith team.”