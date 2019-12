FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2019, file photo marijuana plants growing under special grow lights, at GB Sciences Louisiana, in Baton Rouge, La. When it comes to investing in cannabis stocks, the marijuana bud’s faded bloom has shown few signs of returning this year. Cannabis stocks have had a harsh comedown as investors’ enthusiasm about the prospects for strong growth and blockbuster company mergers has dimmed.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board (ABC) has approved a license for a medical marijuana dispensary in Fort Smith late Friday, December 13.

ABC agents provided the results of the Fort Cannabis inspection to ABC leadership.

The dispensary has permission to do business as soon as it would like, according to ABC.

This is the second dispensary in the River Valley and the first in Fort Smith.