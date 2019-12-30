Fort Smith man arrested after robbing a Burger King

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A man was arrested after robbing a Burger King in Fort Smith.

On Monday, December 30 at approximately 6:26 a.m., an armed subject later identified as 25-year-old Dwaun Davis robbed the Burger King on Rogers Avenue.

He later fell asleep while intoxicated at a MetroPCS store while waiting to finalize the transaction on his newly purchased phone.

The store notified Fort Smith police and Davis was taken into custody without incident.

He is facing charges of aggravated robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, leaving the scene of an accident, public intoxication, and shoplifting.

Approximately $3,000 was recovered from the robbery.

Davis has posted bond and has since been released.