Fort Smith man arrested for internet stalking of a minor

FOX24

by: Peyton Knott

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFTA) — Van Buren Police Department placed a man under arrest after he contacted a juvenile less than 15 years of age through social media.

Anthony Christopher Gordon, 49, was arrested for Internet Stalking of a Child on January 13th after investigators discovered messages Gordon sent to a child.

Police say the messages were sexual in nature and that Gordon arranged a meeting with the juvenile with the purpose of having sexual intercourse.

When Gordon arrived at a Van Buren address to pick up the child he was placed under arrest by Van Buren PD.

Gordon is being held at the Crawford County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

