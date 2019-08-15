Fort Smith man killed in Sequoyah County crash

Fox 24
Posted: / Updated:

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A Fort Smith man was killed after a single-car crash on Thursday morning.

Matt Hutchinson, 38, was killed after traveling eastbound on State Highway 141, three miles west and a half-mile south of Ganns in Sequoyah County and failed to negotiate a curve.

Hutchinson’s truck departed the roadway on the right and crossed County Road 4650, struck a ditch embankment and came to a rest.

Hutchinson was transported to a hospital in Sallisaw where he died a short time later.

According to the crash report, Hutchinson was pinned in the vehicle for approximately 40 minutes before being freed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss