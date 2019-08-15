Fort Smith man killed in Sequoyah County crash

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A Fort Smith man was killed after a single-car crash on Thursday morning.

Matt Hutchinson, 38, was killed after traveling eastbound on State Highway 141, three miles west and a half-mile south of Ganns in Sequoyah County and failed to negotiate a curve.

Hutchinson’s truck departed the roadway on the right and crossed County Road 4650, struck a ditch embankment and came to a rest.

Hutchinson was transported to a hospital in Sallisaw where he died a short time later.

According to the crash report, Hutchinson was pinned in the vehicle for approximately 40 minutes before being freed.