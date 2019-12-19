Fort Smith man sentenced to 35 years for production of child pornography

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A Fort Smith man is sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for production of child pornography.

According to the United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas Duane (Dak) Kees, 26-year-old Jay Don Gifford, a registered sex offender was arrested back in October 2018. Officers with the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce acting on a tip found 90 files of suspected child pornography uploaded to a Dropbox belonging to Gifford.

Gifford admitted to taking explicit photos and videos of two minors. He was indicted on federal charges in February 2019 and entered a guilty plea.

Gifford was sentenced to 420 months in federal prison on one count of production of child pornography and one count of offense by a sex offender. Gifford will also be on a lifetime of federal supervision following his release.