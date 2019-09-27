Fort Smith names Danny Baker as new police chief

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith named a new police chief after following the resignation of the former chief, Nathaniel Clark in March 2019.

After a nationwide search and 28 applicants, Fort Smith city administrator Carl Geffken announced Danny Baker as the new police chief Friday afternoon.

Baker

Baker is an Eastern Oklahoma native and has served in law enforcement for 22 years. He has served with Fort Smith Police for 18 years-since July 2001.

“No one knows the challenges the Fort Smith Police Department faces more than Danny Baker does,” Geffken said. “Danny knows our department’s history and, more importantly, he has a vision for where the department needs to go in light of that history to ensure we best serve our community and all our residents.

Baker has served as interim police chief since April 2019.

“He’s well-known and -respected by our Board of Directors, community and business leaders, and our regional law enforcement partners,” said Geffken. “Like the many, many officials and individuals I asked for input, the national search and interview process only confirmed that in Danny Baker we have the right person in the right job to serve our city.”

Baker leads a department comprised of 164 uniformed officers and 54 civilian personnel. He holds an Associate of Arts degree in Sociology/Psychology from Carl Albert State College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice with a Law Enforcement emphasis from Northeastern State University.

“I am committed to this community and to the men and women of this department,” Baker said, “Our efforts toward community policing, transparency, diversity, and accountability are vital to our region’s growth and prosperity. I’m pledged to continue our progress toward becoming a world-class, 21st Century police agency.”

Other candidates that were in the final running were Andrew Harvey, police chief for Palestine, Texas and Alice Fulk, assistant chief for Little Rock, Arkansas.