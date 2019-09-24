Fort Smith new pet ordinance now in effect

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Having a pet in the city of Fort Smith will now cost you.

An ordinance went into effect requiring pet owners to get annual licenses for dogs and cats.

It will cost $10 for pets that are spayed or neutered and microchipped and $60 for pets that are not.

A breeder license will cost $500 per dog or cat. The city says the ordinance is meant to save money.

“Based on the incentive to try to reduce the stray population of animals in Fort Smith and thereby reducing the city’s overall cost of enforcement and impoundment,” City Administrator Jeff Dingman says.

Though the ordinance is in effect, the city says right now, it’s not set up to issue any animal licenses.

However, it’s accepting proposals for a licensing program and hopes to have one chosen by October.