Fort Smith officer speaks out after kind gesture

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A Fort Smith police officer is honored for his act of kindness toward a shoplifting suspect.

Field training officer Kenneth Martin was named employee of the month for January because of something he did in November.

Police officers stopped a couple with two small children because the father and mother were suspected of shoplifting food.

The father was arrested.

Then Martin paid for their groceries.

Martin said he didn’t know he would be recognized for this. He just wanted to help a family struggling to feed their children.

“We don’t do this job for personal recognition, fame or none of that stuff. We do it because we have a calling within ourselves to serve our community, to serve our fellow man so to speak,” Martin said.

Martin was nominated for the award by another officer who saw his act of kindness.