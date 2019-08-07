Fort Smith passes pet licenses, animal shelter measures

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Fees to own or breed a pet will be changing.

On Tuesday the Fort Smith Board of Directors approved an ordinance to require pet owners obtain annual licenses for dog and cats.

It will cost an initial $10 fee for pets that are spayed or neutered and micro-chipped, and $60 for pets that are unaltered and micro-chipped.

A breeder license will cost $500 per dog or cat.

The city also approved a two-year contract for Kitties and Kanines Shelter to serve as Fort Smith’s animal shelter.

The city will reimburse Kitties and Kanines in three ways: a monthly payment for fixed costs to operate the shelter, a per-animal per-day fee, and a $50,000 payment in reimbursements for start-up costs.

According to a letter by City Administrator Carl Geffken, the City of Fort Smith will spend $10.34 cents per capita in 2020 based on a projected cost of $650,000 for shelter activities.

Kitties and Kanines Shelter will be located at 4800 South 46th Street.

It will consist of two buildings totaling more than 6,660 square feet.





