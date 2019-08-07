Fort Smith passes pet licenses, animal shelter measures

Fox 24

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fort smith ar_1487877963545.jpg

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Fees to own or breed a pet will be changing.

On Tuesday the Fort Smith Board of Directors approved an ordinance to require pet owners obtain annual licenses for dog and cats.

It will cost an initial $10 fee for pets that are spayed or neutered and micro-chipped, and $60 for pets that are unaltered and micro-chipped.

A breeder license will cost $500 per dog or cat.

The city also approved a two-year contract for Kitties and Kanines Shelter to serve as Fort Smith’s animal shelter.

The city will reimburse Kitties and Kanines in three ways: a monthly payment for fixed costs to operate the shelter, a per-animal per-day fee, and a $50,000 payment in reimbursements for start-up costs.

According to a letter by City Administrator Carl Geffken, the City of Fort Smith will spend $10.34 cents per capita in 2020 based on a projected cost of $650,000 for shelter activities.

Kitties and Kanines Shelter will be located at 4800 South 46th Street.

It will consist of two buildings totaling more than 6,660 square feet.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fox24 Live Stream

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss