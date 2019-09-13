Fort Smith Police Department in need of names for new ‘Pawfficer’

This is the first "pawfficer" in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Fort Smith police are welcoming the newest member to their team.

Their new “pawfficer” is an adopted kitten. However, the kitten has yet to be named. Police are asking for help to find the best name.

Introducing our Pawfficer, the newest member of the FSPD Team! In the next several days, we will be compiling names for…

