Fort Smith Police investigate accidental shooting death

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is investigating a shooting death that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell, police responded to a call in the 4400 block of Windsor at 2:29 a.m. regarding a report of an accidental shooting.

The victim was an 18-year-old male who was found dead at the scene.

Witnesses have been interviewed and the investigation is still ongoing.

The name is not being released at this time pending notification of family.