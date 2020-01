FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Fort Smith police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in the city.

Officers responded to Allied Garden Estates on Johnson Street just after midnight on Monday.

Police recovered shell casings from two separate apartments and found a car riddled with five bullet holes.

No injuries have been reported, and, at last check, no arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this incident, contact the Fort Smith Police Department.