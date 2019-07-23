Fort Smith police investigate vehicle striking pedestrian

Fox 24

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1498448557225.jpg

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A woman was struck by a truck early Tuesday morning, July 23, on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith.

According to Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell, a woman was hit by a vehicle at 5:07 a.m. on Rogers Avenue in front of Benson’s Grill.

Mitchell says that the woman suffered several abrasions and a laceration to the head. She was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

An accident reconstruction investigator is still trying to determine the circumstances around the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police say to expect traffic delays in the area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fox24 Live Stream