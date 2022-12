FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a 67-year-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 24.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department, Danny Cheery was last seen around 9 a.m. wearing a red flannel shirt with a blue undershirt along with black pants and slippers.

Danny Cheery, 67

Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department

Police say he was driving a white Crown Victoria with a broken right tail light covered by tape.

If anyone has any information on Cheery’s whereabouts, call 479-709-5100 or 911 for emergencies.