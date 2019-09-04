Fort Smith police receiving threats after flooding death

They have received threats and demeaning messages on every communication platform

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Fort Smith police are receiving threats after a 9-1-1 call went viral.

Debra Stevens died Aug. 24 in a flood while she worked delivering newspapers.

Donna Reneau, a former dispatcher at Fort Smith Police Department, who had previously submitted her resignation, was working her last shift and answered Steven’s call.

Reneau is heard in the audio yelling and shaming Stevens before she drowned.

The story went viral and Fort Smith police conducted a news conference to inform they will be launching an internal investigation to see if any policies may be changed.

Media was told a criminal investigation regarding Reneau wasn’t going to happen.

Aric Mitchell, spokesperson for the police department said those at the department have since received responses mostly from out-of-state.

He said they have received vulgar, threatening and insulting messages, but no “high-level” threats.

He said they’ve received demeaning messages toward the former dispatcher as well.

Mitchell didn’t specify how many threats and demeaning messages have been received, as they have been received from every communication platform at the department including the dispatch center.

This is a developing story.