FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for a woman who was reported missing three months ago.

Jessica Steele, 20, was reported missing on August 6 by a family friend. Police said that Steele is not believed to be in any danger, but they would like to confirm her location.

If you have seen Steele or have any information relevant to the case, call the Detective Bureau at 479-709-5116.