FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are looking for a man they consider extremely dangerous.

Jedidiah Kursh, 39, is wanted in the severe beating of a female victim in Fort Smith.

Kursh left the scene of the crime in her car, crashed it, and fled on foot. He is wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts, and white tennis shoes.

Police say the image is an old one. Kursh now has a shaved head and a long beard.

He is to be considered extremely dangerous. Please forward all tips to 479-709-5100.