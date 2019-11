FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Police are searching for an Ohio man who went missing during a trip to Fort Smith.

Harold Ady, 47, of Cleveland, Ohio traveled to Fort Smith to stay with family, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

Ady was last seen Oct. 25 in the 3400 block of Duke Avenue. Police said Ady decided to return to Ohio and asked a friend for money for a bus ticket, but never arrived.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call any law enforcement agency.