Fort Smith ranks in top 50 most infested with mosquitoes







FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — In recognition of World Mosquito Day, Terminix announced its 2019 rankings of the cities most infested with mosquitoes.

Los Angeles claimed the top spot, moving up from fifth last year. After ranking first in 2018, Dallas-Fort Worth dropped to second, with Houston, New York, and Washington, D.C. rounding out the top five.

Fort Smith ranked 41st on the list.

“As the ultimate ‘Defenders of Home,’ we are steadfast in our mission to protect our customers and their families from threats like mosquitoes,” Matthew Stevenson, president of Terminix Residential, said.

Homeowners should be particularly cautious as the United States experienced the highest level of precipitation in recorded history over a 12-month period this summer.

Heavy rains may lead to increased standing water for mosquitoes to breed, unleashing higher than normal mosquito populations.






