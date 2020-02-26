Fort Smith restaurant named to Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A River Valley staple is gaining state-wide recognition for it’s food.

Ed Walker’s Drive-in & Restaurant of Fort Smith was named to the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

It recognizes the Natural State’s iconic restaurants and food-themed events.

Ed Walker’s has been serving food since 1943, and Cathy Weaver, a server, says she’s proud to have worked there for six years.

“We have the best food and we have some of the best employees, and a very fast kitchen. You get your food in ten minutes or less,” she said.

The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Committee chose the finalists in each category and the winners were announced at a reception and induction ceremony at Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock on monday.