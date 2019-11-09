Fort Smith schools receive donated patrol cars

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A county judges office awarded several patrol cars to enhance school safety for the Fort Smith School District.

Three used cars were donated to the school district from the Sebastian County Judges Office.

The cars are worth an estimated $90,000 altogether, but they were given away for free.

Bill Hollenbeck, Director of Security at Fort Smith Schools, says this is a major cost-saver for the school district, which didn’t plan on purchasing police cars this year.

“It’s a great way to have a deterrent for any possible crime or bad event that could possibly happen, so hopefully it’s satisfying to the community knowing that law enforcement was present,” Hollenbeck said.

The school district partners with the Fort Smith Police Department, and has five certified law enforcement officers in schools.

Hollenbeck says the cars are parked at junior high schools, and will be at school events.