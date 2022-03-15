FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several Fort Smith Schools students have received the 2022 Aspirations in Computing Award from the National Center for Women & Information Technology, a Tuesday, March 15 press release announced.

According to the release, the award for Aspirations in Computing (AiC) recognizes 9th-12th grade students for their computing-related achievements and interests. Award recipients are selected based on their aptitude and interest in IT and computing, solid leadership ability, good academic history, and plans for post-secondary education.

Students receiving the award include:

Hoanhi “Courtney” Nguyen, 2022 Arkansas Winner, Northside High School

Urvi Sharma, 2022 Arkansas Honorable Mention, Southside High School

Dipa Patel, 2022 National Certificate of Distinction, Southside High School

Kathryn Wilson, 2022 Arkansas Honorable Mention, Southside High School

Sydney Tran, 2022 Arkansas Winner, Southside High School

Clair Merry, 2022 Arkansas Winner, Southside High School

Natalie Tucker, 2022 Arkansas Rising Star, Southside High School

Sarah Emmons, 2022 Arkansas Honorable Mention, Southside High School

Vivian Apple, 2022 Arkansas Winner, Southside High School

Jewell Callahan, 2022 Arkansas Winner, Southside High School

Caroline Keck, 2020 National Certificate of Distinction, Southside High School

“I am so proud of these students. Their hard work and diligence have been rewarded with the achievement of this honor. This is exactly what we mean when we say ‘Be More Maverick’,” said Jeff Prewitt, Principal of

Southside High School.