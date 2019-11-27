Fort Smith talks fate of River Valley Sports Complex

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Fort Smith officials are meeting to discuss the fate of the River Valley Sports Complex.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said the city put the land up for bid and received one. However, it was significantly lower than the original appraisal.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the Fort Smith Board of Directors discussed how to get the most out of it. The hope is to use the profits to improve a different park.

Geffken said, “Holding on to the River Valley Sports Complex land is something that costs us time and money.”

He said the board would like to do another appraisal to see if it would be closer to the received bid.

