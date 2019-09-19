Fort Smith teacher helps kids with hygiene products

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A teacher’s love for her students creates a movement at Northside High School in Fort Smith.

Geometry teacher Paige Tourney noticed one of her students didn’t have the hygiene products she needed, nor did the nurse’s office.

She asked for a couple of donations on Facebook before going to sleep that night and when she woke up, the post had been shared hundreds of times.

That was last spring and now the closet is fully stocked with deodorant, feminine hygiene products, shampoo and body wash.

Tourney says it’s helped with students’ confidence and has even lowered absenteeism.

“Kids have so many things to worry about and self-hygiene shouldn’t be one of them, they should be coming to school hanging out with friends and getting the education they deserve,” Tourney says.

Any student, parent or teacher can request items from the closet.

As the need continues, Tourney says she will request grants from companies like Walmart to keep the closet stocked.

If you’d like to donate items, you can stop by Northside High School and drop them off.