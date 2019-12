FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Fort Smith’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors today.

Fort Cannabis was given the approval to open by the alcohol and beverage control last week.

It sits just off of the interstate on Ayers Road.

It is the second dispensary to open in Zone 4 but the first for Sebastian County.

Since the first medical marijuana dispensary opened in the state, Arkansans have spent over $25 million on 3,800 pounds of medical marijuana.