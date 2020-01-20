Founder of Fort Smith Pay It Forward accused of embezzlement

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — The founder of Pay It Forward Fort Smith, Darla Lackey was accused of embezzling $1,400 from the nonprofit, according to a police report.

Darla was running the organization out of her home, according to the report.

The report said she asked to borrow money from the organization when she got evicted, and when the board did not approve, she borrowed it anyway.

Lackey’s husband, Craig Lackey, is the Vice President of the organization and on the board as well, according to the report.

The report said they originally operated out of Hope Campus but got asked to leave.