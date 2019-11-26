ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Four influenza-related deaths have been reported in Arkansas this flu season, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

As of Nov. 26, there were no nursing homes in Arkansas that report influenza outbreaks, according to the ADH.

Since Sept. 29, more than 1,550 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH by healthcare providers. Reported cases only reflect a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.

Sixty-one percent of confirmed cases are influenza A, according to the ADH. The remaining are influenza B.

The average public school absenteeism was 5.6 percent.

Nationally, there have been four pediatric deaths this flu season. The proportion of deaths reported to the National Center for Health Statistics attributed to pneumonia and influenza was below the epidemic threshold this week.