Fourth Judicial Task Force releases drug enforcement statistics for August

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department, in cooperation with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force, has released statistics on drug enforcement for the month of August.

During the month of August, the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force made 34 drug-related arrests for the following offenses:

2 individuals were arrested for Trafficking

10 individuals were arrested for Delivery of a Controlled Substance

(one of the above individuals was also charged with Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons Prohibited)

12 individuals were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Purpose to Deliver

(two of the above individuals were also charged with Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearm)

8 individuals were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance

2 individuals were arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force seized/purchased the following items of evidence during the month of August:

2,428 grams of methamphetamine

7 grams of cocaine

4.9 grams of heroin

268 grams of marijuana

275 ecstasy pills

76 pharmaceuticals of which 20 were opioids

10 Firearms

$19,944.00 in US Currency

Courtesy of Fayetteville Police Department Facebook Page

The Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force is comprised of officers representing Elkins, Elm Springs, Farmington, Fayetteville, Greenland, Goshen, Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Springdale, Tontitown and West Fork Police Departments and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.