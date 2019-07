(KFTA) — Are you eating hot dogs this Fourth of July?

July 4th is the most popular day of the year to devour a hot dog, National Hot Dog and Sausage Council

Americans will eat about 150 million hot dogs on Independence Day, according to the council. That’s enough franks to stretch from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles more than five times.

Among other popular Fourth of July foods are cheeseburgers, barbecue, wings, fries and onions rings.