Fox 24 News at 7: 2nd annual Bark Bash

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — An event will bring together dog owners and dog lovers in Northwest Arkansas.

We’ve got Jerra Nalley to talk about the second annual Bark Bash event.

The Fayetteville event will be at Fayetteville Town Center on July 13th from 4-8 p.m.

The goal is to bring together dog owners and dog lovers with local vendors in one venue. This free event is for dog lovers and their furry friends. Shop from pet-friendly crafters and vendors, talk to local rescue and adoption agencies and socialize with other dogs and their owners.

Adoptable dogs will be in attendance, and they will be accepting donations for the local rescue and adoption agencies at the door.

Gently used dog toys, beds, food, accessories are encouraged.