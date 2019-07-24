Fox 24 News at 7: Annie at Arkansas Public Theatre

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Betcha bottom dollar that you will love the latest production at Arkansas Public Theatre.

Graceanne Morgan and John Jefferson join us this morning to talk about when you can see “Annie.”

Morgan plays Annie and Jefferson plays Daddy Warbucks in the show.

Watch the video above as they talk about the community aspects of the show and what you can expect.

Annie the Musical begins on Friday, July 26 at the Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. The show run ends on Sunday, August 11.

Performance times vary and tickets start at $28. Click here for more information.