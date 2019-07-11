Fox 24 News at 7: Art on the Bricks in downtown Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Celebrating art and the artist whose vision was brought to life.

We’re talking about Art on the Bricks happening later today in Rogers. Karen Wagaman is here to tell us more about the event.

The July Downtown Rogers Art on the Bricks Art Walk is from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Downtown merchants are providing artists with space for pop-up galleries and receptions to showcase visual art and live music in more than 20 locations.

Highlights include the 15-year anniversary of the Zephyr Blevins Gallery located inside The Victory Theater from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Fifteen Artists are exhibiting their work with a Christmas in July sale.

Mediums include photography, fused glass, mixed media and acrylic paintings, pottery and fiber arts.

The Rogers Experimental House is hosting the Plein Air Painters of the Ozarks with 53 paintings by 16 artists from across NW Arkansas.

For more information about Art on the Bricks, click here.