FOX 24 News at 7: DSCNWA upcoming events

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — An organization is working to help support and provide resources to people with down syndrome in our community.

We’ve got Lindsay Dover, Cindy Meza and Liam Meza Jr. with us to talk about the Down Syndrome Connection of NWA.

The organization has a busy November ahead with many events happening such as Giving Thanks with PALS, a Trivia Night Fundraiser and STARS Thanksgiving Supermarket.

For information on these events and more, click here.

Click here for more information on Down Syndrome Connection of NWA.