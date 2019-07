The first Thursday of the month happens to fall on the Fourth of July this year.

If you’re still looking for something to do with your family today, First Thursday Fayetteville will be happening on the downtown square.

Hazel Hernandez is here to talk about what all you can do today.

Indepen(dance) at the First Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Experience Fayetteville will be hosting the monthly summer event. You can check out a dog costume contest, food, yoga, art & more.