Fox 24 News at 7: Motorcycle Cruise Night in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ark. (KFTA) — A group is working to help bring life back to its city’s downtown square.

We’ve got Pam Christian and Kyle Littleton with us to talk about Motorcycle Cruise Night happening in Lincoln.

Lincoln’s Motorcycle Cruise Night and Show will be from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. and hosted by Lincoln Events on the Square.

You can enjoy popcorn, snow cones, glow sticks and drinks along with a few vendors. All money made will be going back to the event committee as they work towards a project of turning a roadside park into a Veteran’s Memorial Park.

