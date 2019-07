All June, the city of Fayetteville is celebrating Pride Month.

PRIDE Pub Crawl was started on Dickson Street, from Marley’s Pizzeria to Sideways.

Our theme this year?

“I Can’t Even Drink Straight!”

There will be prizes and a shirt included in the play! The entry cost will be $20 online & $25 at the door.

At the Crawl, C4 will be throwing an After Party with a drag show featuring some of Arkansas’ TOP Queens.

