You can take a trip to the Botanical Garden Of The Ozarks for Terrific Tuesday.

The BGO will begin the month of July with music and fun for Red, White and Bloom on Tuesday, July 2 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The event will feature the sounds of the NWA Jazz & More orchestra, along with food and prizes.

Admission is free and bring your chairs.

