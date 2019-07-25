Fox 24 News at 7: Springdale Farmers’ Market

Fox 24
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — If you’re looking for something to do with your family over the next several weeks, the Springdale Farmers Market could be the perfect spot for you.

We’ve got Carol Butler with us this morning to tell us about the farmers market.

The Springdale Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through Saturday, October 26.

Vendors will provide fresh, locally produced, healthful food items and some homemade crafts.

For more information on the farmers market, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fox24 Live Stream