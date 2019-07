A local theater group is bringing one of the most popular Disney movies and Broadway musicals of all time to life.

Trike Theatre is presenting the upcoming show “Mary Poppins Jr.”

The play will be this weekend at the Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale.

The show will be on June 28 and June 29 at 6 p.m. The show on June 30 will be at 2 p.m.

Admission will be $15 adults and $12 for students.