Fox 24 News at 7: United Way NWA Fill The Bus

The upcoming school year in just over a month away and for some kids, getting the school supplies they need for success can sometimes be difficult.

The United Way of NWA will hold its annual, Fill The Bus event to help those kids go into the school year ahead of the game.

Fill The Bus will take place on August 2 & 3 during Arkansas Tax Free weekend.

Locations of the busses will be at Walmart Supercenters throughout Benton, Madison and Washington County, including McDonald County, MO.

