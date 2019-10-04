FOX24 News at 7: Downton Tabby

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Animal League of Washington County is holding a fun event to benefit our furry friends.

We’ve got Joann Traw and Carmen Nelson with us to talk about Downton Tabby next week.

The Animal League of Washington County supports the welfare of all animals in Washington Co. by providing medical rehabilitation, foster and education programs and more.

You can help support local animals at the Downton Tabby event happening Thursday, October 10 from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at the Stone Chapel at Matt Lane Farm.

The event will feature live music, dinner, silent auction items and more.

To purchase tickets and for more information on the Animal League of Washington County, click here.