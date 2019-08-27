FOX24 News at 7: HEROES of NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — An organization is working to help first responders and their families live healthy and productive lives.

Mary Schulz and Sergeant Gene Page with Bentonville Police Department join us this morning to talk about H.E.R.O.E.S. of NWA.

H.E.R.O.E.S. of NWA is a non-profit organization serving all first responders and their families.

Their mission is to ensure they have the proper support to assist with overcoming everyday struggles both professionally and personally.

