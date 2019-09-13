FOX24 News at 7: International Festival at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A festival will celebrate the diversity in our community.

The 4th annual International Festival will be on Sunday, September 15 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the entire community and no tickets are necessary.

Guests can visit interactive booths with displays and activities from all corners of the world. Traditional dance performances from different countries will take place on the great lawn throughout the afternoon.

This event is part of welcoming week, a series of events nationwide bringing together immigrants, refugees and native-born residents to raise awareness about the benefits and importance of welcoming everyone.

