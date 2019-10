FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — You can help put an end to Type One diabetes in Northwest Arkansas.

We’ve got Lauren Sivewright, Kirby Jett and Makenzie Oldt with us this morning to talk about the JDRF One Walk.

The JDRF One Walk will be on Saturday, October 12 at The Gardens at the University of Arkansas.

Check-in time will be at 8:30 a.m., with the walk beginning at 10:00 a.m. The length of the walk is one mile.

