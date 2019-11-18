FOX24 News at 7: Lights of the Ozarks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Fayetteville Square will soon be covered with more than 400,000 holiday lights.

It’s all part of the Lights of the Ozarks.

We’ve got Hazel Hernandez from Experience Fayetteville with us to talk about it.

Enjoy the amazing winter wonderland of lights on the Downtown Square beginning Friday, November 22nd at 6 p.m. with the lighting night parade.

The lights illuminate the square each evening from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and remain on through December 31, 2019.

Nightly holiday activities, hot chocolate, and festive music make the Lights of the Ozarks an event that cannot be missed.

For more information on Lights of the Ozarks, click here.